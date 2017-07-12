Heritage Museum launches First Person History series

Ann Carroll, Virginia Stevens and Jake Foster kicked off the 2017 Randolph County heritage Museum’s “First Person History Series” July 10th with the topic “Pocahontas during the Great Depression.

” While each member of the trio was too young at the time of the Great Depression to fully feel its impact on the area, they did have memories to share of stories told to them by their parents and grandparents who actually lived it. Foster, born Sept. 13, 1926, was growing up in the Shannon community when the Great Depression hit.

His parents were both school teachers, teaching in a two-room schoolhouse. Foster said, at this time, when couples taught/ran the school, a house was provided near the school for the family.

