Hausmann – Coates

The wedding of Haley Hausman and Jackson Coates will take place May 20, at the Stan Jones Mallard Lodge in Alicia. Haley is the daughter of Karen and Steve Johnson of Pocahontas and David Hausmann of Daphne, Ala. She is the granddaughter of Elvena English and late Cown English of Pocahontas and Fran Ramsey of Pocahontas.

Jackson is the son of Cyndi Coates of Benton and Dr. William Coates of Pocahontas. He is the grandson of Phyllis and Michael Davis of Pocahontas and Bill Coates and the late Lucille Coates of Pocahontas.

