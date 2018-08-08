In God We Trust posters

Kathy Dust presented framed posters bearing the U.S. national motto “In God We Trust” to the Maynard School District and St. Paul’s Catholic School last week. The posters will be displayed throughout the schools in classrooms and other areas. Above, Dust (left) and St. Paul’s Catholic School Principal Maria Dickson. Below Dust and Maynard School District Superintendent Patricia Rawlings.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/