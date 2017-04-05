Five Rivers Master Gardeners attended Greene County Master Gardener’s Spring Gardening Seminar, March 17, 2017, at the Paragould Community Center. Nine members were present.

During the lunch break, President Alyce McHaney called the meeting to order.

Education projects review were presented by Karna McFadden, Margaret Weyer and Kathy Dust. Five Rivers Master Gardeners will present educational programs at the following locations, dates and topics: BRTC Kid’s College, June 13 on Monarchs; Randolph County Library, June 20 at 1 p.m. on Composting; Randolph County Library, September 19 at 1 p.m. on Plant Dyes.

