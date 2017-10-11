Five River Master Gardeners Educational Program

As part of their educational program, the Five Rivers Master Gardeners on September 17, hosted a presentation at the Randolph County Library. Gena Stout gave a presentation on Natural Dyes and explained the process of extracting dyes from natural plant materials. Penny Teem and Gena Stout display an indigo dyed quilt done in shibori style as part of a presentation on natural dyes held recently at the Randolph county library.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/