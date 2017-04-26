Extension Homemakers Club Spring Council Meeting at Oak Grove Baptist Church April 11

The Extension Homemakers Club had their Spring Council Meeting April 11, at the Oak Grove Baptist Church at Attica. We had 15 members, one guest and Elizabeth McQuay, or Family and Consumer Science Agent present. The Attica Club were hostesses.

Shannon Bettis, our president, called the meeting to order. Judy Koons gave the devotional. She read “This is how I learned to mind my own business.” Also, she read “Humble self” from Philippians 2:3 (to think of others before ourselves).

