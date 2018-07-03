Downtown Playhouse to stage “Dearly Departed”

“Dearly Departed,” a comedy about a dysfunctional Southern family dealing with the death of its patriarch, will be featured at the Downtown Playhouse in Pocahontas this summer. The show opens July 14 and runs through August 11.

“Dearly Departed” is set in the backwoods of the Bible Belt, where the beleaguered Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy, but often hilarious. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpin’s other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion

