Donations for School Food Backpack Program

Randolph County Nursing Home made a donation to Pocahontas Public Schools’ Backpack Program. Pictured from left: Kay Ellis, RCNH Director of Nursing Jennifer Landreth, RCNH Administrator Paula Swift, and Suzanne Chester. For more information about the Backpack Program, you may contact Ellis or Chester.

