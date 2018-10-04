Donations made to veterans advocates

VSA is a non-profit tax exempt association that visits Veterans throughout the year.

During the Christmas season we visit each veteran and present them with a blanket or plaque that has an emblem with their name, branch of service plus letters of appreciation and other items. We also send them greetings on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and a Birthday Card.

