Dolphins continue summer season at Pocahontas

The Dolphins hosted their second meet of the summer season Saturday, June 9th in Pocahontas, AR. The Dolphins made a spectacular showing with 45 swimmers attending the meet. Teams from across Northeast Arkansas participated in the meet. Those teams participating included Pocahontas Dolphins, Dart Frog Aquatics from Jonesboro, Batesville Torpedoes, Jonesboro Jets, Greene County Gators, Stone County Stingrays, Wynne Marlins, and Mountain Home Hurricanes.

The Dolphins are looking forward to an exciting summer and will be hosting two more home meets this summer. We would like to invite all of our sponsors and anyone interested in learning more about the Dolphins Swim Team to attend one of the home meets. For more information or to join the swim team please visit our website at www.pacdolphins.com or email beadolphinswimmer@gmail.com.

