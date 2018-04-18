Disaster recovery team receives donation

POCAHONTAS – Owner of American Made General Store and Overman Buildings, Chad Overman, presented a check donation of $1,500 to the Randolph County Recovery Committee on Friday, April 13.

The donation will go towards RCRC’s mission to “strengthen county-wide coordination through information sharing, simplifying the access to available resources for individuals and families and jointly resolving cases with unmet needs from disasters.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/