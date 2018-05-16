The Dalton Ladies Club held its May meeting Monday at the Dalton Volunteer Fire Station.

Attendees included: Ginger Adams. Brenda Botard, Bobbie Brown, Donna Brown; JoAnn Chaffin President; Barbara Ellis, Janette Palmer, Wilda Rowe, Bea Smith, and Karen Stubblefield. Brenda brought a guest Cathy Townsend. JoAnn brought the meeting to order. Barbara led us in prayer and Janette in The Pledge of Allegiance. The Roll Call question was What is your favorite activity on summer vacation? The responses included fishing, eating out, going to the beach, visiting museums and historical houses, visiting relatives and friends,. Karen read a lovely poem that she wrote “I Need A Letter From My Mother.”

