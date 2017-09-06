Cub Scout Pack 45 participated in the Randolph County Fair Parade on August 29. The scouts rode on top of a fire truck and waved to people along the parade route. This is one of many community opportunities that the scouts participate in during the year. Our next community event is going to be on September 16, at the Maynard Pioneer Days. The Pack will lead the parade and conduct the flag raising. Also, Pack 45 will have a concession stand available serving BBQ, Cheeseburgers, Nachos and more.

Scouting is a fun filled year long program with many adventures to enjoy. Camping is one of the many adventures that scouts can enjoy.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/