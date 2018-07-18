Business After Hours at Pocahontas Medical Clinic

Pocahontas Medical Clinic, located on Medical Center Drive, hosted the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce’s “Business After Hours” July 16. During the evening’s festivities Dr. Drew Dawson, right, introduced special guests, from left, Dr. Danny Holt, who has announced his retirement plans and Dr. Dawson stated his official retirement party would be held at a later date, and the clinic’s newest employees, Ashley Karn, APRN, and Dr. Tasha (Difani) Wantulok, whose first day of employment was July 16, the day of the Business After Hours. Check out more photos in the August issue of Stars magazine. (Photo by Susan Johnson)

