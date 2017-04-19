BRTC LPN Program receives recognition

According to PracticalNursing.org, BRTC’s Practical Nursing (LPN) program has been named the best of 27 LPN program in Arkansas.

PracticalNursing.org compares 5 years worth of a nursing program’s graduates’ pass rate on the national nursing exam required for licensure, the NCLEX-PN, and also considers the recency of a programs’ exam scores.

