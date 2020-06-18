BRAD breaks ground on new childcare facility in East Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS – Black River Area Development Corporation’s (BRAD) Child Development Program broke ground Wednesday, June 10, on a new center in east Pocahontas that will serve 32 local kids and provide around 15 jobs. The new center is being built next to their current facility on Patrick Drive, behind Black River Technical College. Its targeted completion date is January 2021.

Although BRAD Child Development will run the Early Head Start Program at the center, the City of Pocahontas will own the building. The City received a grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) as well as a USDA Rural Development Loan for the balance. BRAD Child Development will pay rent to the City.

The architect for the new center is Brackett-Krennerich and the contractor Clark Construction Company.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/