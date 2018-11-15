Barbara Turner honored

Williams Baptist University recently honored Barbara Turner for her 21 years of service to the school. A reception was held for Turner, longtime director of financial aid at WBU, and she was presented with an award of recognition.

Turner, a WBU graduate, stepped down from her role at Williams at the end of October. Her family is moving to Bolivar, Mo., where her husband, Dr. Eric Turner, is now serving as president of Southwest Baptist University.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/“