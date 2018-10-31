Annual Veterans Day Ceremony set for Nov. 12

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4556 and the American Legion Post #6 will conduct its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. on the Randolph County Courthouse lawn. Also participating in the ceremony will be members of the Ladies Auxiliaries and the local American Legion and VFW Post.

Master of ceremonies will be Eddie Jones and Maynard School vocal group will sing patriotic songs. Guest Speaker will be Colonel Jesse Loftis Johnson US Army Retired.

