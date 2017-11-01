Anderson-Bland

Linda Bland, daughter of Scott and Sherry Bland and Brian Anderson, son of Dawayne and Mary Anderson will be united in marriage on December 9, 2017. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pocahontas. The bride and groom are both Pocahontas residents.

Friends and family are invited to attend. Reception to follow at Marilyn’s Clogging Company.

