American Made General Store makes donation to EMHC

American Made General Store representative, Megan Breckenridge (at right), presents a check for $500 for the Eddie Mae Herron Center/Museum to Pat Johnson. The EMHC supports several local community projects yearly. Monies donated by AMGS will be used for maintenance and repairs to the Center as well helping to fund Juneteenth. The ninth annual Juneteenth celebration will be held on June 15 and 16 at the EMHC on Archer Street in Pocahontas. The community is invited to all of the activities. American Made General Store supports the local community by giving 10 percent of its profits back to the local area.

