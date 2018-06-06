70th Wedding Anniversary

Alice Rose Tyler and Rector Pace were married May 30, 1948, shortly after she graduated from Pocahontas High School. She was barely 18, and he was 22; and to have reached a 70-year milestone is rare in today’s society.

A small celebration was held at Randolph Home where the Paces are residents. Their children, several nieces, a few dear friends, as well as her three living siblings, ranging in age from 82 to 94, were in attendance.

