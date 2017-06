Mr. and Mrs. Bill Anderson are celebrating their 60th Anniversary on Saturday June 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church on Hwy. 166 South. All friends and relatives are invited.

