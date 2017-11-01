50th Wedding Anniversary

Curt Blevins and Betty Martin were wed in a small ceremony in Maynard, Arkansas November 11, 1967. They were blessed with three children, Curtis, Elizabeth (Betsy) and Stephanie and four grandchildren, Hunter, Heather and Lea Harned, and Dakota Stanley.

Please help us celebrate their 50th Anniversary! The celebration of this huge milestone will begin with a potluck luncheon at 1 p.m. on Saturday November 11, at the Maynard High School Cafeteria. Family and friends please bring your favorite dish to share and visit and fellowship with us! If you can’t make the luncheon, please drop in between 2 - 4 p.m. for finger foods, cake and reminiscing! We would love to have all of our family and friends there to help us celebrate their 50 years of life together!

