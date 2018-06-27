On Saturday, June 18, the 43rd Annual Ravenden Springs Reunion was held at the old school house. Approximately 100 people from six states enjoyed a potluck lunch and visits with old friends and classmates.

Members of the class of 1968 were present to mark the 50th Anniversary of their graduation. They included: Chris Mitchell, Jr., Dennis Wells, Mary Byars Rikard, Ronald Dulgar and Brenda McMullin Madison.

