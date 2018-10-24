3ARibbon cutting at A.I.D. to celebrate renovations

The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce hosted a special ribbon cutting ceremony at A.I.D. Temporary Services on Thursday. A.I.D. is celebrating the completion of office renovations and the 25th anniversary of doing business in Randolph County. They are located at 1415-B Commerce Drive in Pocahontas and can be reached at 870-892-4208. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

