“Steel Magnolias” plays to sellout crowd

.“Steel Magnolias” opened to sellout crowds this weekend at the Downtown Playhouse in Pocahontas.

The highly popular drama premiered Friday and runs weekends through August 5th. Set in the small town of Chinquapin, Louisiana, in the 1980s, “Steel Magnolias” focuses on the lives of six ladies who gather in Truvy’s beauty salon. Even as a tragedy unfolds in their midst, the wit, wisdom, love and strength of the Southern women is on full display

