Water Valley EHC met March 8 at Water Valley Fire Station

The Water Valley EHC met on March 8 at the Water Valley fire station. Attendees included Betty Andrews, Margie Riner, Shirley Fortner, Jerry Hall, Diane Cote and Jane Dundas. Diane opened the meeting with Pledge of Allegiance and the Homemaker’s Creed and Prayer. Diane presented a devotional based on seeking the Lord’s will, and knowing that everything else will fall in place.

Roll call was in answer to the question, “What is your favorite spring flower?” Answers included daffodils, hyacinths, phlox, dogwood, and lilacs.

