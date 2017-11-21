Save the pruning for the spring

LITTLE ROCK – The leaves are coming off, and we know what you’re thinking: It’s time to take those branches down a notch, from the behemoth oak out back, to the delicate crape myrtles near the curb.

One word of advice: Don’t.

Put the pruners and saws back in the shed, and set a reminder for the early spring.

Caroll Guffey, Natural Resources Program Associate with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said that although there has always been a cultural inclination to prune just as winter sets in, the practice actually goes against trees’ best interests.

“Pruning creates a wound,” Guffey said. “Trees aren’t actively growing this time of year — they’re trying to shut down for the wintertime. So that wound just lays out there, open, all winter.

