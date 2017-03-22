Red imported Fire Ants active early this year in Arkansas
Wed, 03/22/2017 - 2:31pm News Staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Warmer temperatures coupled with a few heavy rains have made the invasive fire ant population in Arkansas active earlier than normal.
Kelly Loftin, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Extension Entomologist, said he’s seen quite a few crawling around in recent weeks.
