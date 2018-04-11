New farm fuel terminal at airport

The Pocahontas Municipal Airport announced the completion of their new fuel farm Tuesday afternoon, April 10.

The new fuel terminal was a $151,000 project in which a 90/10 grant from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics funded $136,000. Pictured, from left, Commission Chairman Danny Ellis, Commissioner Kelly Rose, Commissioner Joey McDowell, Commission Manager Randy Gilless, Commissioner Vicky DeClerk, Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story, Commissioner Garry Palmer, and Commissioner Dennis Holt. Not pictured: Commissioner Kevin Late. (Star Herald photo Brandon Smith

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/