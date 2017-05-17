Grassland teams compete at state

SALTILLO- Eleven youth from Randolph County traveled to Saltillo near Conway on May 3 to compete at the State Arkansas Grassland Evaluation contest in the midst of major flooding. The eleven youth had to deal with rainy conditions throughout the competition to complete the four segments: grassland condition, plant identification, soils interpretation and wildlife habitat.

Three teams that competed were coached by County Agent, Mike Andrews for the past four months in preparation for the contest. The two senior teams qualified for the National Grassland

