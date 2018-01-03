Grain prices take huge bite out of sorghum, wheat acreage in 2017, corn fares well

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas grain producers found themselves dealing with fickle market forces in 2017, as grain sorghum and wheat acreage dropped sharply in the state, chiefly due to low commodity prices, while corn acreage and yields hit their fourth-highest totals.

Corn hits 4th highest yield, acreage

Jason Kelly, extension wheat and feed grains agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said warm, dry weather early in the year helped growers get off to a “great start compared to the last few years. We were able to get planted early and had good stands, both are important to achieve high corn yields.

