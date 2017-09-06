Five Rivers Master Gardeners volunteer at County Fairs
Wed, 09/06/2017 - 4:34pm News Staff
Five Rivers Master Gardeners did not have a regular meeting in August, but instead volunteered at the Lawrence County and Randolph County Fairs helping with the produce and flower check-ins and judging. The Master Gardeners presented special awards to youth who submitted entries in produce and flowers.
For Lawrence County Fair winners were: Junior youth division flower - $10; Eden Garland - sunflower; Junior youth division vegetable - $10; Maddie Doyle – watermelon; Senior youth division flower - $25; Lindsay Arnold – succulents. There were no senior vegetable entries.
