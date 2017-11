Five Rivers Master Gardeners October meeting

Five Rivers Master Gardeners met at the home of Gena Stout, October 12, 2017, with 10 members and one guest present. The Nominating Committee presented a slate of 2018 officers for a vote: President, Alyce Startup; Vice President, Jackie Cox; Secretary-Treasurer, Betty Gregory.

All nominees were accepted by a unanimous vote. 2018 Committee Chairmen are as follows: Publicity, Rita Dust; Membership, Margaret Weyer; Program; Bobbye Truitt; Historian, Jackie Cox; Education, Jackie Cox: Newsletter, Valerie Paterson; Project Manager, Betty Gregory.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/