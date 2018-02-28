Five Rivers Master Gardeners news

There was no meeting in January because of the flu epidemic. 5 Rivers Master Gardeners met February 2, 2018, at the 2018, Agri Appreciation Expo on the Black River Technical college Campus. Members attended presentations by several notable speakers at the Expo, including Janet Carsons, well known Extension Service Horticultural Specialist.,

Dr. Kim Pittcock, Professor from Ark. State University, Rachel Tucker, Arkansas. Agriculture Department, and Jon Zawislak, Extension Specialist Apiary. At the end of the presentations, the members present held a brief meeting on the college campus. Eight members were present. In the absence of Treasurer Betty Gregory, Margaret Weyer presented the treasurers balance and also collected membership dues.

