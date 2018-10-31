Five Rivers Master Gardeners at Heritage Memorial Gardens

Five Rivers Master Gardeners met at the Heritage Memorial Gardens in Imboden on October 22 for a workday with 12 members present. The Agri teacher from Sloan Hendrix high School brought 20 students to help prune and winterize the gardens at the park.

The students helped move rocks and pruned and thinned perennials in the beds and planted some fall plants.

