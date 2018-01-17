Five easy ways to update your home office for greater productivity

(StatePoint) If you work from home, you likely spend a lot of time in your home office, which makes its design just as important as the rest of your home. If it’s not up to par, it’s time to bring new life to the space.

A few easy updates will help you feel more comfortable and inspire you towards greater productivity.

1. Let in light. Update your window treatment to maximize natural light and get more direct sunshine, and swap out drab lamps for eye-catching fixtures that offer brighter light. Make sure your office is a well-lit place where you can see what you’re doing without straining your eyes.

