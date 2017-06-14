Farmers’ Market to open this Saturday

So far this year Mother Nature has been good to some folks’ gardens throughout the county. The market opens this coming Saturday and will give growers an opportunity to start selling to the public. The market will also be open Tuesday evenings. Many loyal customers, new customers, and vendors have already been anticipating this day.

The market will also have many homemade baked goods, jellies, fresh farm eggs, and crafts as well. The market will be in the same location as last year - the parking lot of the Randolph County Tourism Association (located between Fitness Works and Riverside Petroleum). Many locals know it as ‘The Depot’ due to its retired caboose on display. The market will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. till noon and Tuesdays 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/