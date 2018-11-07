Farm, research tour keeps aides to Arkansas congressional delegation in touch with current ag issues

NEWPORT, Ark. – As the No. 1 industry in Arkansas, agriculture is often a top concern for the state’s legislators, both within Arkansas borders and in the nation’s capitol. For more than 20 years, experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture have been working to help educate government leaders and their respective staff members on the critical issues facing Arkansas producers at any given time.

Most recently, Division of Agriculture administrators and researchers, along with several industry leaders, hosted nine congressional aides for a tour both research and academic facilities, as well as working farms and production facilities, in central and northwest Arkansas. Aides representing the offices of U.S. Reps. Bruce Westerman, Steve Womack, Rick Crawford and French Hill, as well as U.S. Sen. John Boozman, participated in the tour.

