Fall produce available at local Farmers Market

The Randolph County Farmers’ Market is open in the Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas on Tuesdays from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 until noon.

All produce and product are grown/made by the vendors of Randolph County!

It’s time to enjoy persimmons! The Latin word means “food for the gods.” Persimmons were first brought to the United States (California) in the mid 1800s. Persimmons have 55% the daily value of Vitamin A. Vitamin C comes in second with 21%. They are an excellant source of Magnesium for skin health and energy production.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/