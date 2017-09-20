Buck Hollow Ranch hosts Business After Hours

Business After Hours, an event sponsored by the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce, was held Sept. 18, at Buck Hollow Ranch located off Hwy. 251 near Warm Springs. Hosts were owners, Tom and Ronda Baker and Ranch Manager Keith Futrell, at right. Buck Hollow is a 2600-acre Commercial Wildlife Hunting Resort licensed by the AG&FC.

Located on the eastern escarpment of the Ozark Plateau, the ranch is a private wildlife management and habitat experiment station, comprised of five creek bottoms among the timbered ridges and historic homesteads. Futrell offers photo safaris, eco-tours, hunting (trophy elk, whitetail deer and turkey) and fishing on Misty Lake. (Photo by Wendy French)

