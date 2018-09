Back Row, Left to Right: Sixth Grade - Abby Liebhaber, Fifth Grade - Lilly Thielemier, Fourth Grade - Spencer James, Third Grade - Adrienne Mahan Front Row, Left to Right Second Grade - Layton Robinson, First Grade - Kate Hayes, Kindergarten - Madison Throesch.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/