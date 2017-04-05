Smart recipient of BRTC Single Parent Scholarship

Holly Smart of Pocahontas has accepted the spring 2017 Sylvia Cagle Single Parent Scholarship. Smart is a 2015 graduate of Pocahontas High School. She is currently pursuing a degree in nursing and plans to become an RN.

Darrell Cagle provides this scholarship in honor of his mother, Sylvia. Qualifying applicants must be residents of Randolph County, single parents, male or female, and must be nontraditional students. Recipients are awarded $500 and are chosen by lottery draw.

