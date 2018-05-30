Sean Stone graduates from UAMS College

Sean Stone of Fayetteville received his Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Health Professions on May 19, 2018. A member of the inaugural class for the DPT, Stone graduated with High Honors and was awarded the Faculty Gold Key for Academic Achievement. Stone is the son of Victor and Rhonda Stone of Pocahontas and a 2009 graduate of Pocahontas High School.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/