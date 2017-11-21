Practical Nursing students attend Annual Arkansas Prescription Drug Abuse Summit

The second and third semester Practical Nursing students attended the annual Arkansas Prescription Drug Abuse Summit at Hot Springs Convention Center on November 9, 2017. The event was hosted by Attorney General Leslie Rutlledge. The daylong event offered training and education for medical professionals, law enforcement officers, pharmacists, educators and treatment professionals.

The event educated students about the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program and how it works in Arkansas and throughout the United States. Information was provided on the availability of over-the-counter naloxone to save lives from opioid overdose.

