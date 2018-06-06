Pocahontas Public Schools offer Summer Food Program

Pocahontas Public Schools will be offering free breakfast and free lunch to anyone through the age of 18. Monday through Friday, June 11-22 at the M.D. Williams Intermediate School Cafeteria. Breakfast hours are 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and lunch hours are 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Meals must be consumed in the cafeteria. Adult breakfast $2.10 and adult lunch $3.55.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/