Pocahontas Public Schools last day of School May 24
Wed, 05/10/2017 - 2:12pm News Staff
Pocahontas Public Schools will conclude the 2016-2017 school year on Wednesday, May 24.
Students will receive their final report cards in addition to participating in various activities and/or programs at their respective schools. Students will be released early with Alma Spikes bus riders being dismissed at approximately 12 p.m. and all other bus riders at 12:15 p.m. Lunch will be served prior to dismissal.
