Pocahontas Public School FBLA adopts families for Christmas

As a community service project for this year the PJHS and PHS FBLA organization contacted BRAD Head Start to find families in need. FBLA members adopted 2 families and brought in gifts for the families this past month.

FBLA members joined together December 14 for a meeting to wrap all the presents and enjoy pizza.

BRAD employees picked up the presents and delivered them to the families in time for Christmas.

