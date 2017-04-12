Pocahontas Odyssey of the Mind Teams Advance to the World Finals

Pocahontas Odyssey of the Mind teams traveled to the campus of Mayflower in Mayflower, AR this year for the annual State Tournament. All eight Pocahontas teams had placed high enough at the regional tournament to earn a berth in the state competition. Approximately 116 teams were competing in various problems with the top prize of a trip to World Finals competition up for grabs. This year’s World Finals will be held at Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan. The top two teams in each problem and division earn the right to represent Arkansas at the coveted World Finals, which brings together creative students from across the United States and 25 foreign countries. This year Pocahontas ran away with multiple awards in the various areas of competition. Four of the eight teams from Pocahontas placed first in the state in their problem and division! Two of the eight teams from Pocahontas placed second. All six will travel to World Finals in late May.

