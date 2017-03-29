Pocahontas High School Agri Students attend BRTC Farm Safety Day

High school agriculture students from Maynard, Highland, and Pocahontas were on the Black River Technical College’s Pocahontas campus for Farm Safety Day on Friday, March 17.

The program was put on by the Randolph County Conservation District. BRTC Agriculture Deportment hosted the daylong event. In the morning they learned about safety basics and the afternoon was spent with hands on scenarios.

